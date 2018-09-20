Four arrested after two men found dead in Peddie village

Police have arrested four suspects in relation to the double murder and attempted murder case that sent shock waves across Peddie this week.

Provincial police spokesperson Mali Govender said the suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested within 24-hours after the incident, which happened on Tuesday.

Two men were found dead and another critically injured in Mgababa village near Peddie on Tuesday evening.

They were found lying in the middle of the road by police were on vehicle patrol in the village.

Govender told the DispatchLIVE on Wednesday that during preliminary investigations at the scene, the police officers found several stones in the vicinity.

Approximately 30m from that scene, another male person was found lying on the corner of the street with head injuries and bleeding from his ears.

He was also unable to communicate. There was no one in the street.

The four suspects will appear in court soon.