New twist to murder of EC headman

A state prosecutor in the case of 13 people arrested for allegedly killing a village headman in Mbizana last month has recused himself for fear of his own safety.

The Daily Dispatch reported earlier on how 53-year-old Thulani Mjanyelwa, a village headman in Dindini village under the Imizizi Traditional Council in Mbizana, was attacked in his home on August 26 in what was believed to be a revenge killing.

His body was dragged outside and set alight, along with some of his furniture.

More recently, angry villagers refused to have Mjanyelwa’s body buried in the village.

However, institutions of traditional leadership stepped in and said the slain headman would have to be buried in the village he had led for decades.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed that the 13 arrested in connection with Mjanyelwa’s murder had appeared in the Mbizana magistrate’s court this week where they were formally applying for bail.

But the case had to be postponed after the state prosecutor recused himself.