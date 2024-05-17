School News

Teachers, pupils to receive awards for promoting education and isiXhosa

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 17 May 2024

East London teachers and pupils singled out for defying the odds have been nominated for awards at a ceremony hosted by nonprofit organisation Ulwimi Lwenkobe SBM. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...