No grants for many child centres
DA’s J Botha says as there is a full unit to deal with funding, it’s unacceptable
Only one in ten state-funded Early Childhood Development centres received their grants for the first quarter of this financial year. The social development department is supposed to transfer funding for both ECD and non-profit organisations for work done for each quarter. However, in a written reply to parliamentary questions from the DA’s J Botha, social development MEC Phumza Dyantyi admitted that only 113 ECD centres of 1,093 had been paid by August 3.
