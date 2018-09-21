OPINION | Black rugby coaches still sit at the back of the coaches box

Equality‚ or lack thereof‚ remains in the spotlight in the National Football League (NFL) in the United States.

Of the 32 head coaches in the American Football’s NFL only eight come from a minority grouping. That’s the joint highest tally ever.

Despite remedial steps initiated as far back as 2003 with the introduction of the Rooney Rule‚ the impact has been minimal. The Rule dictates that at least one minority coach has to be interviewed when a position for head coach‚ or senior operational post becomes available in NFL teams.

Currently 75 percent of head coaches are white‚ while the same racial demographic only represents 30 percent of the player base‚ The Guardian reported.

Moreover‚ minority coaches are largely employed on defence‚ while their white colleagues tend to get roped in as offense masterminds.

Those statistics will resonate with black rugby coaches in this country. While the clamour for greater black representation on the field is starting to yield results‚ black coaches still tend to sit at the back of the coaches box‚ or they carry messengers and water bottles. They are almost anonymous. (How many black assistant-coaches can you name from this year’s Super Rugby competition?)