Minister steps in to help Makana's poor residents

The plight of more than 500 people living in the Sun City informal settlement in the Makana municipal area, has caught the attention of public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Dlodlo was meant to visit the area on Friday, but could not make it to due to flight delays.

However, she sent her officials to visit the area on her behalf.

Sun City is a settlement standing on what was a dumpsite.

The area has no toilets and the community are forced to use the bucket system.

The community’s dismal living conditions were brought to the attention of the minister after the DA raised the motion in council and to Bhisho.

The party also reported the matter to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, requesting that he immediately intervene and find solutions to the challenges faced by the residents, most of whom are unemployed.

Speaking for the minister, Mava Scott said Dlodlo had wanted to visit the area herself on Friday, but her flights were delayed.

“The minister will receive a report from the senior official on the interventions needed to improve services,” said Scott, adding that the minister would intervene. DA MPL and constituency leader Jane Crowley described the visit by Dlodlo as a “public relations stunt” by the ANC.

“Today the ANC-led government responded to the DA’s motion by hastily organising a visit by [the minister] to Sun City informal settlement.

“When the residents settled here, their buckets were collected twice a week and they were given garbage bags for their refuse.

“Residents no longer receive garbage bags and the buckets are only collected every second month. These buckets crawl with worms and maggots from being left filled for such long periods of time. This causes a health hazard,” said Crowley.