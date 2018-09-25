But Satsa was not convinced that the announcement made the situation better.

“Home Affairs issued an obfuscated message that serves only to confuse travellers‚ much in the way it did when the regulation was first introduced three years ago‚” Satsa CEO David Frost said.

He said issuing an international travel advisory only in October‚ after Gigaba’s vague statements that an unabridged birth certificate may be requested by immigration officials‚ simply reintroduced the confusion the organisation fought many years to dispel‚ and undermined comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week that he wanted to make it easier for foreign travellers to visit South Africa.

“Our position from the start has been that this draconian‚ heavy-handed and nonsensical policy to combat child trafficking has no place in the modern economy. Rather‚ it should be dealt with through proper policing. Semantic changes to the regulation are not the solution‚” Frost said.

The organisation said it believed the requirement to produce unabridged birth certificates must be eliminated immediately across the board to ensure South Africa’s competitiveness as a tourism destination and remove any confusion around the requirements for foreign minors travelling to South Africa.

However‚ the organisation welcomed moves by the Ministry of Home Affairs to introduce visa waivers for certain source markets.

“We would have liked to have seen an immediate visa waiver for visitors from the Middle East‚ and New Zealand‚ a source market which has seen a decline of 30% in arrivals since visas were introduced.”

It said what South Africa’s tourism sector needed‚ while this process remained open-ended‚ was immediate action.

“Our key markets of India and China remain constrained because of the inability of Home Affairs to issue visas timeously. We need urgent implementation of measures to improve visa requirements for these markets so that President Ramaphosa’s vision of tourism contributing to the growth of South Africa’s economy can become a reality now‚ not later.”

Meanwhile‚ the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) said it was disappointed and frustrated that South African minors would still be required to present unabridged birth certificates when travelling.

CEO Otto de Vries said that if government wanted to stimulate the country’s economy‚ the requirements for unabridged birth certificates needed to be scrapped for all travellers‚ including South Africans.