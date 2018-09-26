Biko widow urges councillors to heed people’s voice

Social activist and widow to Steve Biko, Nontsikelelo Biko, has cautioned Buffalo City Metro councillors to listen to their constituents during an imbizo that was organised to honour Biko and the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday. The imbizo was held at the Weir Hall in Ginsberg and about 100 people attended the event which was organised by the metro to teach its leaders about the qualities of a good leader.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.