Civil rights lawyer vows to fight his arrest

South African civil rights lawyer and Xolobeni anti-mining group attorney Richard Spoor on Tuesday expressed unhappiness with his arrest, saying there was no merit in the charges that were laid against him by the SAPS deputy provincial commissioner, Major-General Andre Swart.

He was talking to the Daily Dispatch after he made a brief court appearance in the Mbizana magistrate’s court on Monday where about 20 people, including social worker and activist John GI Clarke, attended the hearing to give him moral support.

“I am very unhappy with this. There is absolutely no merit in this case and we will make a good representation for the case to be withdrawn,” said Spoor.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali and Spoor said in court that no evidence was led and the case was postponed to October 25 for further investigation.

Spoor is out on warning.

Tyali said Spoor faced three charges: common assault, disobeying a lawful instruction from a police officer and inciting public violence.

Spoor confirmed that the charges were read to him in court, but said he did not know who he was accused of having assaulted. His arrest came after chaos erupted at Xolobeni near Mbizana on Sunday afternoon.