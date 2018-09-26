First phase of sleeper site to begin next year
Construction of R100m municipal offices to kick off city centre project
After decades of talks and planning, the much-anticipated development of the “sleeper site” in East London’s city centre will begin in January with construction of a 4,000m² R100m municipal building. This was revealed by Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) chief executive Bulumko Nelana on Monday when contacted by the Daily Dispatch following a workshop held for councillors on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.