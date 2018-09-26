First phase of sleeper site to begin next year

Construction of R100m municipal offices to kick off city centre project

After decades of talks and planning, the much-anticipated development of the “sleeper site” in East London’s city centre will begin in January with construction of a 4,000m² R100m municipal building. This was revealed by Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) chief executive Bulumko Nelana on Monday when contacted by the Daily Dispatch following a workshop held for councillors on Friday.

