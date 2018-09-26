Mthatha swimming pool open to public next month
Mthatha's only available swimming pool will be open for public use again by end October. This was revealed by King Sabata Dalindyebo(KSD) municipality's community services director Luvuyo Maka on Wednesday. The facility, named Mthatha Swimming Bath had been non-functional for the past two years, and in the process contributing to the dire lack of recreational facilities in the greater KSD municipal area.
