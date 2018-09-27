Tweeted taxi demands ‘fake’

The South African Taxi Association has dismissed as fake news reports circulating on social media purporting to be from taxi drivers who make outrageous demands to the department of transport.

The tweet, shared on Facebook, comes a week after hundreds of taxi drivers and owners marched to the ANC’s Calata House to deliver a memorandum of demands to provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.

The tweet demands include:

● Banning lift clubs;

● Company transportation for staff must be approved by taxi bosses;

● Small cars should not carry more than three people;

● A family must carry a photo as proof that they are paying for a lift and the photo must not be older than two years.