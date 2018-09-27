News

Tweeted taxi demands ‘fake’

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 27 September 2018
The South African Taxi Association has dismissed as fake news reports circulating on social media purporting to be from taxi drivers who make outrageous demands.
The tweet, shared on Facebook, comes a week after hundreds of taxi drivers and owners marched to the ANC’s Calata House to deliver a memorandum of demands to provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.

The tweet demands include:

● Banning lift clubs;

● Company transportation for staff must be approved by taxi bosses;

● Small cars should not carry more than three people;

● A family must carry a photo as proof that they are paying for a lift and the photo must not be older than two years.

Scores of social media users were shocked and outraged by new demands.

But so was Santaco Eastern Cape president Noluntu Mahashe.

“It is pure lies,” she said. “This is just fake news.” Mahashe said Santaco was set to meet Mabuyane next Thursday. “How can we come up with fresh demands when we are on a brink on finalising some of the things we talked about?

“It is lies.”

