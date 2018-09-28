Western Cape Premier Helen Zille offered to supply her neighbours with earplugs before hosting the Rondebosch Boys’ High School matric dance after-party at her home on Wednesday.

Zille sent a letter to about 80 people on September 10 to inform them of the party.

Her foster grandson and the son of her late housekeeper‚ Chulumanco Mputing‚ is in matric at the school. “I enabled him to have his party as I would have done for my other sons‚” Zille told TimesLIVE.

“His matric grade has requested to hold their after-party following the matric dance at Leeuwenhof. That means the music is only likely to start at 11.30pm and continue into the early hours of the morning‚” Zille wrote in the letter. “I do not want to disappoint him‚ but I am worried that this may be a serious imposition on the neighbours. I have learnt to sleep with excellent earplugs (of which I am happy to give you all a pair) or to do whatever else may be possible to ameliorate the inconvenience.”

Lloyd West responded to Zille’s letter: “Dear Noisy Neighbour‚ With regards to the planned soiree at your residence – no problem. However‚ x2 pairs of earplugs would be wonderful.” Anthony Williams complained to Zille at about 4am on Thursday morning after being kept awake by the music.

“The abuse of privilege that this constitutes is evident for us all to see‚” Williams wrote. “It beggars belief that you had the temerity to allow this to take place on a weekday‚ let alone at all‚ and that permission was actually granted by both the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town to that effect.”

Williams said himself and other neighbours were not informed about the party. “Absolutely nothing was put in our mail boxes.” Williams alleged that a police captain was abused and pelted with bottles when she tried to shut down the party. Zille told TimesLIVE she followed up on these allegations with the police‚ who reported no abuse from the matriculants.

“We had all the permits‚ and all the conditions and requirements were adhered to.” - TimesLIVE