Gale affects flights, causes havoc

Gales battering East London damaged electricity lines, and caused flights to be delayed or redirected to Port Elizabeth. The predicted south-westerly “bluster” arrived mid-morning and sent clouds of dust and debris across the metro. One SAA plane tried to land twice but had to be redirected to Port Elizabeth, Airports Company SA spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.