Sexual assault accused teacher released

A 37-year-old St Matthews High School teacher in Keiskammahoek, arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a learner at the school, was on Monday released after spending a weekend in jail.

The teacher who cannot be named as he had not pleaded to the charges, was released because the state is yet to decide whether to prosecute him or not for the alleged sexual assault.

This was confirmed late on Monday by National Prosecuting Authority’s provincial spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza.