Pastor's bail bid postponed

The bail bid by a popular senior church pastor in custody for allegedly raping a relative will be heard again on Thursday after it was postponed for the respondent's case on Monday.

The 49-year-old bishop was reapplying for bail at the Libode magistrates court after his initial bail bid was denied last week by the same court.

He begged the court to release him on bail.

He told the court that the allegation that he threatened the now 18-year-old relative with a gun was not true as he only received a firearm in June this year after apply for the gun in 2004.

He was arrested last month in Hofmeyer where he also has another charge of indecent assault.