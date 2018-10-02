News

Armed gang rob supermarket in Stutterheim

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 02 October 2018
An armed gang of robbers attacked a Stutterheim supermarket
Stutterheim police have launched a manhunt for nine heavily-armed suspects who allegedly robbed the town's Spar supermarket at 7pm on Monday evening.

King William's Town police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: "Nine suspects with firearms entered a business shop at Stutterheim at about 19h00 and demanded cash. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene."

Mawisa said a case of business robbery has been opened for investigation.

The police have asked for the public's assistance in the investigation.

