Armed gang rob supermarket in Stutterheim

Stutterheim police have launched a manhunt for nine heavily-armed suspects who allegedly robbed the town's Spar supermarket at 7pm on Monday evening.

King William's Town police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: "Nine suspects with firearms entered a business shop at Stutterheim at about 19h00 and demanded cash. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene."

Mawisa said a case of business robbery has been opened for investigation.

The police have asked for the public's assistance in the investigation.