K-word racist Kessie Nair’s family say no to him living with them

Kessie Nair‚ the Durban man accused of calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ has nowhere to live if he is released from custody. In support of the state's opposition to the 60-year-old's bail application‚ his family said they did not want Nair to live with them. In an affidavit presented to the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday‚ Ravi Nair said his home was no longer open to his brother.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.