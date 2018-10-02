MPL Gqobana ‘owes his life to airbags’

Prominent ANC MPL and former Eastern Cape health MEC Sicelo Gqobana narrowly escaped death on Monday evening when his Mercedes-Benz sedan was involved in a horrific three-car pile-up on the Kei Cuttings.

Five people were rushed to hospital with minor to serious injuries, said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Speaking to the Dispatch from the side of the busy scene, Gqobana said at 6pm a white Mazda 4x4 bakkie overtook two trucks and drove straight into his sedan.

“I was about to finish the first turn when this speeding bakkie decided to overtake two trucks on a solid line.

“I stood no chance of avoiding it because on my left was the wall and on my right were the trucks so he collided with me head-on and I don't remember much after that.”

Gqobana complained about a painful chest, ankles, left knee and right leg. He said he owed his life to the air bags which all opened on impact. “I suspect that the chest pain is due to the steering wheel contact.”

Gqobana said he was driving to Mthatha to attend a public participation event. He serves on the committee for petitions and public participation. “ I will go to hospital for a check-up; nothing major, but if it is serious the doctors will refer me to a Port Elizabeth hospital.”

Binqose said injuries ranged from minor to serious.

“The injured were rushed to hospital, among them an MPL in the Eastern Cape legislature,” said Binqose.