Armed thugs cause havoc during supermarket heist in Stutterheim

About 20 employees at Stutterheim’s Amahlathi Spar supermarket are to undergo trauma counselling after nine robbers attacked the store on Monday.

Terrified customers saw the drama unfold in front of them before the gang of robbers made off with a “large” amount of money.

The robbery occurred at 7pm on Monday.

Police fingerprint experts had still cordoned off the store on Tuesday and no one was allowed entry, except employees who were reporting for work.

Store owner Greg Wicks said three of his employees were admitted to hospital with injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by the pistol-wielding gang.

“They were treated at the hospital mostly for shock, only one had serious injuries.”

Wicks, who has a staff complement of 45 people, said this was the first robbery at the Hill Street store in its 11-year history.

Store manager Kholosa Ntika, who was helping a wheelchair-bound female employee enter the store replied with a “no comment” when asked about the night’s events, before locking the door behind her.

During a follow-up telephone call, Ntika said the store had received strict instruction not to speak to the media.

Wicks said that a Spar risk manager from the franchise’s head office in Port Elizabeth, was expected to assess the loss and damages.

Wicks promised a detailed statement once the assessment was complete.

The police confirmed that no arrests had been made.

King William’s Town police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects stormed the busy store and ordered staff and customers to lie face down on the floor.

After grabbing the takings for the day, at gunpoint, they sped off in an Audi A4 and a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi, said Mawisa.

“Nine suspects with firearms entered a business shop at Stutterheim at about 7pm and demanded cash.

“They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.”

Mawisa said a case of business robbery has been opened for investigation.

The police have asked for the public’s assistance in the investigation.