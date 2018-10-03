“Although it was couched in letter form‚ I was reluctant to sign as my signature would have resulted in a binding financial commitment by the South African government. I said to Ms Joemat-Pettersson that I would not append my signature but if she wants to sign it‚ she must go ahead alone but I cautioned that whatever she ultimately signs should not have any financial commitments‚” Nene said.

Nene said Joemat-Pettersson insisted that it had to be a joint decision of both the ministers of energy and finance. She later brought him a revised letter.

“I recall reading it and concluding that the fiscal and financial implications remained. I rejected the letter again‚” said Nene.

He said as a result of his refusal to sign the letter‚ he was “seen as the person standing in the way of the nuclear deal”.“I was accused of insubordination‚ not only by the President but by some of my colleagues. I recall that the attitude of my colleagues‚ particularly the Minister of International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and the Minister of State Security Minister David Mahlobo was hostile. They wanted me to sign and felt that it was not right that the issues on the nuclear deal had not been finalized‚” Nene told Judge Raymond Zondo.

He said on his return from Russia‚ he was told by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that the president was unhappy with him.

“He told me that he had been called to a meeting with Mr Zuma in which Mr Zuma expressed dissatisfaction with me‚ particularly the stance that I took on the nuclear procurement process in Ufa and my refusal to sign the draft letter presented by Ms Joemat-Pettersson‚” said Nene.