Tsolo gets state-of-the-art school
Dilizintaba Senior Secondary School in Tsolo was first built in 1956 by the community using a mixture of wood and mud but now that structure has been replaced by a R40m state-of-the-art building.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.