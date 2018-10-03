WSU ‘degree’ taught, not accredited

Walter Sisulu University is embroiled in a controversy over its decision to offer a science degree without accreditation.

The Bachelor of Science degree in Prosthetic and Orthotics trains students to become professionals in clinical disciplines that deal with artificial limbs for people with amputations and supportive devices for people with musculo-skeletal weakness or neurological disorders.

The revelation that the university has been offering the degree for the past seven years although the Health Professionals Council of SA, department of higher education (DHET) and other bodies had not given them the green light was presented to the university council in its last sitting.

This was revealed in a chain of e-mails between WSU, DHET and the accreditation bodies.

The e-mails raise the issue with three vice-chancellors, starting as far back as 2013 with former WSU administrator Professor Johan van Staden.

In the first letter, the DHET recommends that the university stop offering the qualification until it is accredited.

It remains unclear what would happen with the hundreds of graduates who have gone through the system.

The unit is housed at the Mthatha campus, and is part of the health sciences department. It's laboratories for practical studies are housed at the Nelson Mandela Hospital.

The Dispatch has seen minutes of a follow-up meeting held on August 28 with currently registered students. The register shows 74 students: five in first year, 30 in second, 17 in third and 22 final-year students.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said they were dealing with the situation.