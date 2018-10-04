Bogus doctor who allegedly raped teen mom in hospital appears in court on bail bid

The "fake doctor" who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl who had just given birth at St Mary's Hospital in Mthatha appeared again in court for a formal bail application on Thursday morning.

During his bail application on Thursday, the man took the stand at the Mthatha magistrate’s court.

The 29-year-old was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor at Life St Mary’s Hospital and allegedly raping a 17-year-old who was a patient.

In his testimony, he insisted that he worked at the hospital as nursing assistance on a part-time basis and that on the day of the allegations and arrest, he was at work as he had been called for a shift.

The case is still in progress.