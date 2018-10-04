Fort Hare harvests rural crop of pupils
University accepts first group of matrics from mentoring programme
A visionary programme to excite rural schoolchildren about the joy of academic study – and to work for economic progress in the rural Eastern Cape – is starting to bear fruit for the University of Fort Hare.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.