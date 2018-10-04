Road in East London CBD opened
Stephenson Road at the East London CBD has been opened after being closed for two days following heavy rains that fell in the city. Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Luxole Komani said the road was closed due to the pumping of the water, as the drainage was still taking time to clear. "Motorists can now make a right turn towards Cambridge Street, but not towards Recreation Road yet.
