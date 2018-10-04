News

Springs Monster’s ex is everything I want‚ says his cousin

By Iavan Pijoos - 04 October 2018
The man and woman of the Springs "House of Horrors" appears in the Delmas High court on May 18, 2015.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Denzil Maregele

The ex-wife of the so-called “Springs Monster”‚ who terrorised and abused their five children for years‚ is “not a bad woman”‚ her new fiance told Times Select on Wednesday.

Jan Coetzee‚ who is also a cousin of the “Springs Monster”‚ spoke excitedly about the life ahead of them now that sentencing has been handed down. She escaped with a five-year suspended sentence.

And while he described her as “wonderful” and “everything I want in a woman”‚ her ex-husband‚ who has been jailed for 35 years‚ has also found new love – in prison.

