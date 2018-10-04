Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to drug lords and 'gangsters' in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday – and he wants cops to break down doors to turn the warning into reality.

"Officers‚ you go and knock at the doors and get us all the wanted criminals. We have got a top 20 list now‚ it will be given to you‚ and that list says you go and knock at the doors and if no one opens‚ you break the door down‚" Cele said.

Cele was speaking at a stadium in the area on Thursday.

He said a group of 143 specialised team members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) had been selected to stabilise the situation in Westbury. The TRT are more commonly known as the 'Amaberete'.

Ten of the members will go undercover and collect intelligence.

Cele was speaking as a drug turf war saw Westbury residents taking to the streets in protest. In an almost week-long protest‚ community members barricaded several roads with rocks and burning tyres.

The protests turned bloody when scores of locals were shot and wounded by police with rubber bullets earlier in the week. A police nyala was almost petrol-bombed.

For the past few days‚ the streets in Westbury were littered with rocks‚ rubble‚ garbage and empty rubber bullet and teargas cases.

This was Cele’s second visit to the area this week.

"We are here to arrest drug lords‚ we are here to arrest murderers‚ we are here to arrest thieves and rapists. There shall be no space for criminals in this community anymore‚" he said.

Cele said they would make sure they left no stone unturned and "squeeze" criminals out.

"If gangsters want war‚ don't shoot women‚ don't shoot children or mothers‚ here are the people you need to face‚” he said of the TRT.

“If they want to play with their toys‚ they can come and face us. These guys [officers] will carry the real stuff."If you don't come to us‚ we will come to you."

According to Cele‚ the crime statistics of 2017 revealed that 33 people were murdered in the area.