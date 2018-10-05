Mashaba blamed for range of ills as ANC marches through Jozi
About 3‚000 jovial ANC supporters in party T-shirts marched peacefully through Johannesburg’s centre on Friday to demand the “speedy” delivery of services from the DA led metro. ANC branches organised for members to be bussed in‚ and provided them with T-shirts and food. The marchers blamed Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for problems ranging from “no jobs”‚ crime‚ cable theft and "poor service delivery from taxi operators" to water supply interruptions‚ the high cost of electricity and an en...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.