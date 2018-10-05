Mashaba blamed for range of ills as ANC marches through Jozi

About 3‚000 jovial ANC supporters in party T-shirts marched peacefully through Johannesburg’s centre on Friday to demand the “speedy” delivery of services from the DA led metro. ANC branches organised for members to be bussed in‚ and provided them with T-shirts and food. The marchers blamed Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for problems ranging from “no jobs”‚ crime‚ cable theft and "poor service delivery from taxi operators" to water supply interruptions‚ the high cost of electricity and an en...

