Watch | Woman-beater accused Andrew Turnbull's bail bid postponed

Andrew Turnbull‚ accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ will have to spend another weekend in jail after his case was postponed in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Turnbull’s bail application was meant to have been wrapped up‚ but a late application was made for a new evidence to be admitted – an audio recording‚ the contents of which was not specified – and for the case to be re-opened.