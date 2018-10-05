WATCH | Pakati supporters take to the streets

There is a counter-protest in front of the ANC's regional offices at Oxford Street, as supporters of Metro Mayor Xola Pakati took to the streets to defend him. This follows Wednesday's march by supporters of Dr WB Rubusana regional chairperson Pumlani Mkolo who want him to remain in office. The ANC national leaders resolved last weekend during a national executive committee meeting that Mkolo must resign as regional chair.

