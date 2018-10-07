Accountant 'fleeced' national footwear retailer out of R8.3-million
A Port Elizabeth accountant who worked for a national footwear retailer is facing 37 charges of fraud amounting to R8.3-million after an alleged scam in which he also claimed he was kidnapped‚ robbed of his Mercedes-Benz and forced to transfer R343‚000 out of his bank account.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.