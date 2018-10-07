Accountant 'fleeced' national footwear retailer out of R8.3-million

A Port Elizabeth accountant who worked for a national footwear retailer is facing 37 charges of fraud amounting to R8.3-million after an alleged scam in which he also claimed he was kidnapped‚ robbed of his Mercedes-Benz and forced to transfer R343‚000 out of his bank account.

