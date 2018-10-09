Earlier on Tuesday‚ Prasa CEO Sibusiso Sithole told MPs sitting in parliament’s transport committee that it takes three months for the company to refurbish one train coach.

The burning of trains has resulted in a huge financial loss for Prasa‚ amounting to R636-million over the last three years‚ Sithole said‚ according to rolling updates supplied by the ANC Parliament Twitter account.

The company plans to expand CCTV monitoring and is liaising with police‚ amongst other measures to combat the criminality.

"We have realised that whenever we visit certain areas‚ like in the Western Cape‚ there’s always a train that gets burnt just before our visit. So we are working with crime intelligence as to why this happens‚" Sithole was quoted as saying.

