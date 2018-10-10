Flying squad brings poaching suspect in

A suspected abalone poacher made a run for it near Gulu beach outside East London on Tuesday, but was brought down by the flying squad. Harbour and environmental police also took part in the operation, said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala. She said three men were arrested with a haul of abalone worth R35,000 at Gulu Beach.

