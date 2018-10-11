Cassper hits back at Tito Mboweni hate: They said it was trash

Mboweni was sworn in as finance minister after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had accepted Nhlanhla Nene's resignation.

Nene decided to resign from the post on Tuesday morning following an outcry sparked by his public apology last week over his multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home.

Within minutes after the appointment was announced Cassper's 2017 track topped the Twitter trends list and was even featured on international news channels.

Y'all can imagine how much Cassper was doing as his song and ad lib "sha sha" became the talk of the town.

The rapper took the chance to slam Twitter experts because when Tito Mboweni was first released‚ it wasn't an immediate win for people who are not "core" Tsibipians.