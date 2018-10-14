AfriForum in Australia to talk about farm attacks and murders in SA

Cameron also met with Australian MP and chairperson of the joint committee on intelligence and security Andrew Hastie and will deliver a presentation in the parliament of Western Australian in Perth on Tuesday.

“The South African government and especially President Cyril Ramaphosa’s blatant denial of farm murders is viewed here by most mainstream role-players as a disgrace. We are now relating the stories of people whose lives have been and are still being destroyed by a government who has turned its back on these victims‚” Cameron said referring to Ramaphosa’s interview with Bloomberg last month.

Ramaphosa said: “There are no killings of farmers or white farmers in South Africa. There’s no land grab in South Africa. We are involved in a process of discussing land reform.”