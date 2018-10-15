The alleged bomb-makers and their masters - the hidden hands behind a spate of attacks in Durban and its surrounds - continue to appear in court behind closed doors.

This in-camera court process is expected to continue in the Verulam Magistrate’s court today.

The 19-strong gang was arrested in a series of raids by members of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit last week.

Specialist prosecutors have been roped in and have shuttered out the prying eyes of victims‚ the public and the press.The alleged conspirators face charges of murder‚ arson and now additional counts under the banner of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA).

Several incendiary devices‚ rudimentary in nature‚ were planted at Woolworths stores. Some were triggered and caused minor fires. A number of stores were temporarily closed following anonymous bomb threats.

They are also alleged to have links to an attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam‚ in which a man was killed and two others were badly wounded in May.