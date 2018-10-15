Seven EC beaches awarded Blue Flag status
The National WESSA Blue Flag launch in Mossel Bay on Friday awarded seven Eastern Cape beaches Blue Flag status. The Blue Flag status is an international award given to beaches meeting strict criteria for cleanliness, water and sand quality, environmental education and management. The Western Cape achieved the highest number of Blue Flag sites, with 30 beaches, 12 boats and seven of its eight marinas.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.