City

Power outage alert for Cambridge residents

By Bhongo Jacob - 15 October 2018

The electricity supply will be interrupted in Cambridge on Tuesday from 9am until 4pm, weather permitting

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Today we are making history’: Leopard skin-clad Cyril Ramaphosa hands over ...
She’s been to hell and back, but now sleeps peacefully
X