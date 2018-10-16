President Cyril Ramaphosa must fire suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane immediately - regardless of what the outcome of his disciplinary inquiry is.

This is the recommendation made by Judge Robert Nugent in his interim report submitted to Ramaphosa as hearings by the commission continue this week.

The report‚ seen by TimesLIVE‚ noted that Ramaphosa must give Moyane the boot and appoint a new commissioner as a first step to solving the problems plaguing SARS.

“We stress that the replacement of Mr Moyane is not a panacea‚ but only the first necessary measure without which there is no possibility of rectifying the damage that has been done to SARS‚ and any further recommendations will be fruitless. . . ” Nugent’s report read.

More to come shortly