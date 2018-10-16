Two EC men die in stabbing incidents

A 39-year old Centane man is due in court this week for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man after a quarrel broke out between the two on Monday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the victim was rushed to Tafalofefe Hospital in Centane where he died on arrival. "It is alleged that a group of young men were enjoying themselves when a quarrel ensued between the two. The suspect is alleged to have drawn his knife and stabbed the victim on his upper body. The suspect was traced and arrested.”

In a separate incident, Msobomvu police are investigating a murder case after a man, believed to be about 45 years old, was found with a multiple stab wounds on his body. Manatha said the body was found on Saturday along the N2, near the Walter Sisulu University Bika Campus in Butterworth. “The deceased is not known and no one has been arrested.”