Police warn against carrying large amounts of cash

The police have warned the community against carrying large sums of money as the festive season approaches.

Police spokesperson captain Nkosikho Mzuku said: “It is almost that time of the year where members of the community are looking forward to the festive season and spending their hard earned money with their loved ones.

Regrettably, this is also the time during which criminal elements will attempt to continue with their evil plans, including committing crimes such as robberies.”He was speaking during a live radio interview on a local radio station on Tuesday.

He cautioned in particular people who have been saving money through stokvel groupings or societies.“Two crime types are prevalent; firstly victims are followed out of banks after a cash withdrawal has been made.

In some of the incidences, consumers are followed after withdrawing money at an ATM to their residences, places of work, vehicles or any other place where it is easy to rob them.”

He said small business owners are also at risk when drawing cash to pay weekly salaries. “It is apparent that in the case of bank branches, “spotters” still operate and communicate the victims’ description to accomplices, who wait outside the bank.” He advised people to consider options that are lower risk such as carrying less cash and making use of electronic banking instead. “In most robberies, robbers are armed and will resort to violence if the victim resists.

These kinds of robberies are not limited to urban areas, but also occur in rural communities. There are safer ways to do transactions, such as internet transfers or mobile banking, instead of carrying large amounts of cash.” ¬