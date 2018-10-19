Ailing child’s chance to take to skies
A six-year-old East London boy who has neuroblastoma – an aggressive type of cancer – will on Friday fulfil his dream of flying when he jets off to Cape Town. While other kids dream of holiday getaways in the big city, Khanide Gqokoda’s wish was to climb aboard a plane to visit his father whom he hasn’t seen in three years.
