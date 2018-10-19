Vehicle scam victims look to Mabuyane for intervention
Buyers of illegally imported vehicles whose cars were confiscated by police this week have appealed to ANC provincial boss Oscar Mabuyane to intervene on their behalf. The party’s Eastern Cape chair, who is also the MEC of finance, economic development and environmental affairs (Dedeat), was contacted earlier this week by a representative of the group, confirmed Mabuyane’s chief of staff Baphelele Mhlaba on Thursday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.