Vehicle scam victims look to Mabuyane for intervention

Buyers of illegally imported vehicles whose cars were confiscated by police this week have appealed to ANC provincial boss Oscar Mabuyane to intervene on their behalf. The party’s Eastern Cape chair, who is also the MEC of finance, economic development and environmental affairs (Dedeat), was contacted earlier this week by a representative of the group, confirmed Mabuyane’s chief of staff Baphelele Mhlaba on Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.