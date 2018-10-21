Top mentor up for coaching drive
SA Junior and U23 coach back from world final event in Australia
Mdantsane-born triathlete and internationally qualified coach Vukile Makeleni recently returned from Australia, where he coached the junior and U23 South African triathletes for the International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Grand Final in the Gold Coast last month.
