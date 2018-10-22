Cash-in-transit accused in court this week

The five men accused of a cash-in-transit robbery in Tsolo are due back in court on Thursday this week.

Siyabonga Khoza (28), Dumisani Mazibuko (37), Bheki Khumalo (40), Nkosinathi Mahlangu (41) and Sibongiseni Zondi (35) are accused of being part of a 16-man gang that robbed a G4S vehicle at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of money earlier this month.

According to Hawks spokesperson Annelise Feni, the gang allegedly stopped the G4S vehicle along the Tsolo junction near Qanda administrative area. “They then allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money.

During the evening of the same day members of the Serious Organised Crime investigating unit of the Hawks recovered three vehicles which were allegedly used in the heist.

A VW Golf 7, Isuzu single cab and a Honda sedan were found abandoned in the town of Maclear.”She said the men were arrested a day after the robbery. “Khoza, Mazibuko, Khumalo, Mahlangu and Zondi were arrested on 2nd of October 2018 in the afternoon by Johannesburg police as they were entering Johannesburg.

They were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and were found with an undisclosed amount of cash.”The suspects appeared in court on Thursday last week and the matter was postponed to October 25 to set a provisional date for the bail application.