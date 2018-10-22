OPINION | Being stalked by fear and prejudice

The boy was lost. It was entirely his fault. The 14-year-old had woken up late. Realising that his school bus had already gone past his neighbourhood, he decided to walk. He did not want to miss a day of school.It was a 90-minute walk to school. But Brennan Walker had not counted on the fact that the route could get confusing. He got lost.

When I was a kid between the ages of 14 and 16, I would ride the train from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, to Pretoria and then the Jeppe area in Johannesburg.

My friend and I would buy clothes from retailers in Johannesburg and sell them at weekends in Hammanskraal.

Being the one usually sent off to buy the merchandise, I got lost almost every time I had to go to a new retailer.

Often I would ask a security guard for directions. Often I relied on the generosity of strangers.

Often they would raise their knobkieries and point me towards where I needed to go.

Today, I still ask strangers for help. I get lost, I ask strangers.

I need an answer for some befuddling knot in my life, I ask my friends and my acquaintances and, mostly, strangers. I want to start a business? I ask talented strangers to help.

I have been lucky. These strangers have largely raised their finger, their voice, and pointed me the right way. That is how humanity, ubuntu, works.

Not for Brennan Walker, the 14-year-old from Rochester Hills, Michigan, in the United States of America.

He was just a boy, trying to find his way to school. His sin was that he is black.

Lost, he approached a house to ask for directions.

He went up to a suburban house, walked up to the door. He hesitated. He started walking away. Then he thought better of it.

This poor boy is me in the 1980s, wracked by doubt and apprehension, knocking on doors in the Pretoria suburbs trying to find a weekend labourer’s job for the day. Filled with fear.

Fear of white people, fear of being thought a thief or a thug, fear of a vicious dog trained to see black people as enemies or intruders. Fear of walking in the white suburbs. Fear.

Then Brennan Walker gathers his courage. We can see him on the home-owner’s CCTV footage as he hesitates and walks away.

Then he turns and approaches the door. He knows he needs to get to school. To do that he has to ask for directions. So he walks back to the door.

He knocks on the door. A white woman opens it. She starts yelling at him before he even starts asking a question.