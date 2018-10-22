Madiba's grandchild regrets not supporting Zuma rape accuser

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela says one of the reasons she remained silent about her alleged rape for five years was to avoid the kind of humiliating questions Cheryl Zondi faced this week.

But while she felt “pain” for the young woman and was “proud to see how courageous she’s been”‚ Mandela believed “the justice system is raping her all over again”.

