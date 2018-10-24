Concourt divorce ruling shifts asset share
The Constitutional Court has delivered a groundbreaking judgment that will give women married out of community of property under the Transkei Marriage Act (TMA) a better financial deal in a divorce. The court has declared Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act 70 of 1979 constitutionally invalid. The judgment stemmed from an application by Bukelwa Nolizwe Holomisa against the “discriminatory oddity” that women married out of community of property under the TMA do not enjoy financial protection in divo...
