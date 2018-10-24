Union to march on Premier’s Office

Hundreds of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) have gathered at the Bisho Stadium ahead of their march to the Premier’s Office.

This forms part of Nehawu’s Provincial Day of Action march to the Office of the Premier of Eastern Cape to deliver a memorandum of demands in relation to the crisis currently engulfing all departments across the provincial government especially in the department of health.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the aim of the march is to sharply raise their demands including immediate payment of human resources operational processes team, scrapping of the “illegitimate” Provincial Coordinating Management Team [PCMT] based in the Office of the Premier and to publish the report into the investigation of the sex for jobs scandal and an end to corruption, fraud and nepotism.

The memorandum is scheduled to be handed over to Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle at 1.30pm.